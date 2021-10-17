Gardai are urging motorists to slow down and stay safe on our roads this weekend

Gardai are asking motorists to slow down after a number of motorists were caught speeding at around 200 kilometres an hour on the M9 Motorway in Carlow and Kilkenny.

During a Safer Roads operation on Friday, a motorist was detected travelling at 202 kilometres an hour by the Carlow Roads Policing Unit (RPU) on the M9 in Carlow.

Another motorist was also recently detected travelling at 198 kilometres an hour on the M9 by Gardai in Thomastown.

Dangerous driving proceedings are to follow and they’re asking motorists to slow down and stay safe on our roads this weekend.