Gardaí in Carlow Kilkenny Division warning of fake €50 notes in circulation locally

Fake €50s are circulating locally.

Gardaí were made aware of at least three recent instances where the dud notes were used to buy items from a grocery store in Carlow.

And as we head for one of the biggest shopping weekends everybody’s asked to pay particular attention.

Garda Andy Neill says attempting to pass off a fifty is a lot easier than trying to dupe people with a more valuable piece of paper, like a 100, telling KCLR News; “Fifties apparently are fair game so just if you’re training new employees and especially people, in a more and more cashless society less and less cash is being handled so the newer plasticised notes and the older papery notes but to be aware of the texture of each, the feel, indeed the smell, the ultraviolent features, also the watermark”.

And he adds; “What should always strike people, someone could be looking for change for a particular reason but if you come in with a fifty euro note for a pack of chewing gum, it’s not so much suspicious but it could slightly highlight sight-suspicion that something could be astray”.