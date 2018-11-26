KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí in Carlow & Kilkenny issue advice for Cyber Monday
Check and check again is the advice today for what’s become known as Cyber Monday.
It was started by marketing companies in the United States to take place the first Monday after Thanksgiving.
There’ll be plenty of online deals to avail of today but you’re being urged to make sure anything you’re purchasing is from a safe site.
Speaking to KCLR News, local Garda Andy Neill says you could become the victim of a scam otherwise.