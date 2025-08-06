Two cars were seized by Gardaí in Carlow overnight.

The roads policing unit was conducting a checkpoint on the Tullow Road when they had two separate alerts in relation to uninsured vehicles, both of which were stopped and seized under the Road Traffic Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

They’re warning if you drive an uninsured vehicle, you will be stopped, your vehicle will be seized and you will receive a two year driving disqualification on Court conviction which can have not only personal consequences but will impact career choices.