Gardaí in Castlecomer are appealing for information following burglary in local shop

A charity shop in Castlecomer had it’s safe robbed yesterday.

Kilkenny Gardaí have confirmed that a break in was reported at a shop in The Square in the early hours yesterday.

The front door was forced open shortly after 2am and the safe was taken.

Five men were seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle in the direction of Athy Road.

Gardaí in Castlecomer are appealing for information.