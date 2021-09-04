Gardai in Kilkenny are appealing for information following assault on man in the City

Gardai in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a man in the city in the early hours of Friday morning.

The male in his 40s was attacked near the new Skate Park in Kilkenny as he walked home on St Francis Bridge. He suffered bruising and concussion and was treated in St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny – where he has since being released.

Gardai say the investigation is ongoing and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.