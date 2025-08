Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses following an incident of criminal damage at the IMC Cinema on Barrack Street yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at around 7.30pm. A staff member told Gardaí that they heard a loud bang and when they went to look, they discovered that a large pane of glass had been smashed.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 7pm and 8pm, or may with dashcam footage from that time is asked to come forward.