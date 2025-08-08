Gardaí are urging the public to stay alert following reports of a new scam targeting bank customers across the country.

Fraudsters pose as bank officials contacting people by phone or text, claiming there’s an issue with their bank card.

The scammer explains whats the problem is and a representative will come to your home to collect the card in order to “fix” the issue. As part of the scam they often ask for your PIN as well.

Sgt. Eddie Brennan has this warning: “Never share their PIN or hand over their card to anyone calling to your door. If you receive a suspicious call or message, hang up immediately and contact your bank or local Garda station.”