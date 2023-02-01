KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí reiterate appeal for information on break-in at a County Carlow factory
It happened in the Newtown, Bagenalstown area last week
Gardaí in Bagenalstown are appealing for information following a break in at a factory in Newtown.
A door to the rear of the premises was forced open, however nothing was taken.
The incident occurred between 9pm on Wednesday and 9.30am last Thursday.
Gardaí are asking that anyone who was in the area and may have noticed any suspicious activity to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station.