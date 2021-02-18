Gardaí reiterate appeal for information on South Kilkenny fuel theft

Some kind of tank or tanker would have been needed for a massive diesel theft in South Kilkenny.

So say Gardaí who are appealing for witnesses to a raid on a transport yard in the Glenmore area last week.

Over €5,000 worth of fuel was taken between 11pm on Tuesday night (February 9) and 5am on Wednesday morning (February 10).

Garda Joe Reville says “So it’s quite a lot of fuel to be taken over a short period of time so it’s definitely some kind of tank or some kind of vehicle used to remove it so we’re hoping one of your listeners may have seen this vehicle acting suspiciously in the area because obviously they would have been making a lot of noise and would have probably needed a pump of some kind to take all this fuel so quickly from the vehicles”.

Anybody with information should contact their local garda station.