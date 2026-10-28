Gardaí are urging people affected by drug-related intimidation to come forward for help.

They warn that drug debts can lead to threats, violence and damage to homes, with family members also being targeted.

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Local Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Eddie Brennan is encouraging people to seek help before the situation gets worse.

It comes in the wake of the deaths of Philip and Kim English with two of their sons Jayden and Callum at their Waterford city home, their other two children were hospitalised following the incident.

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Stay tuned to hear what he had to tell KCLR News’ Martin Quilty – that conversation in full on today’s The KCLR Daily (10am-1pm) where Brian Redmond will be joined too by the Chairperson of the South East Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force (SERDATF).

If you’ve a story to share please text/whatsapp straight to studio: 083 306 96 96.

If you missed today’s programme, you can listen below: