Motorists and pedestrians are being urged to take extra care on the roads as the days begin to get shorter following the clocks going back last night.

Gardaí are reminding people to slow down, remain alert, and watch out for vulnerable road users as darker evenings and mornings set in.

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Pedestrians and cyclists are also being encouraged to light up to ensure they can be seen.

Road Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe has this appeal.

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“We’re still seeing people out running and walking with no high-vis jackets on and it is just so dangerous, especially after the clock changing, the dark nights and wet nights. Give yourself every opportunity to be seen by motorists on the road. You know, walk on footpaths, walking on rural roads is so dangerous. Please wear a high-vis jacket, have a torch if you can, so that you make every effort that the car coming against you that you, that the car sees you.” said Paul.