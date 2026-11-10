Garth Brooks is promising a major celebration for Kilkenny when he brings his Irish stadium tour to the city next June.

The country music superstar will play two nights at UPMC Nowlan Park on June 4th and 5th, as part of a ten date tour across Ireland.

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Speaking on The Home Run with Vincent Bradley last night promoter Peter Aiken says Brooks was keen to bring his show beyond Dublin after seeing the success of previous Irish tours by Bruce Springsteen and Ed Sheeran.

He says the gigs will be about more than just the music, with fans expected to travel from across the country and bring a major economic and social boost to Kilkenny.

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Mr. Aiken also hopes local singer-songwriters will get the opportunity to perform as special guests.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday morning at 8am.

Listen back to the interview now.