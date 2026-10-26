The Savour Kilkenny festival wraps up today.

The popular ‘Madra Monday’ dog show and a scaled-down food market are at The Parade from midday.

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Tonight’s ‘Samhain Spectacle’ at UPMC Nowlan Park has been cancelled due to forecast high winds.

Meanwhile, after 18 years at the helm, Chairperson of Savour Kilkenny, Ger Mullally, is officially stepping down from the role.

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He took to the stage yesterday to say thanks to his family and those who’ve been involved over the years.

“My children are here, some of them, and that’s what I would like to pass on, and that’s the reason really I’m involved. As well as being proud of Kilkenny, just proud of my family and proud of, and especially Valerie over there, she has been patient for the last 18 years in here, and appreciate your applause. Thank you very much.” said Ger.