Glenmore manager Seamie Dollard says recovery will be crucial as his side prepare for their next outing in the St. Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling League.

The south Kilkenny club picked up their second win in three games yesterday with a 1-20 to 1-16 victory over Bennettsbridge.

Attention now turns to next weekend’s meeting with Dicksboro in Mooncoin, and Dollard told KCLR that managing energy levels is the priority.

“Now it’s all about recovery again. We have Saturday and then our Junior B are in a county final on Sunday, so it’s all a go. I think next weekend we’ll be delighted with the break. But now it’s about recovery and the ‘Boro, which is another tough match. But hey, look, that’s the way you want it.”

