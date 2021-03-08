Graignamanagh flood relief works to be complete by 2026

Flood relief works in Graignamanagh are set to be finished in 2026.

OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan says it’s a big project that takes time to do properly.

Planning approval is expected to be secured in the next 12 months.

Speaking to KCLR LIVE Minister O’Donovan says more than sixty homes and business will benefit from this. And he had details of other projects across Carlow and Kilkenny as well as other parts of Ireland to outline.

Listen back here: