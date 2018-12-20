Graignamanagh to be prioritised for flood relief works

Graignamanagh will be a priority for flood relief works in Kilkenny.

That’s according to the county council who gave an update on the works to members after the flooding that Storm Deirdre brought at the weekend.

Five other places have already been approved for works – Inistioge, Thomastown, Freshford, Piltown and Ballyhale.

Tim Butler from the council says the appointment of two new engineers for these works in January will be a big step forward but they still don’t have a timeframe for getting them all finished