It’s the final round of the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior League this weekend, with all six games throwing in at 3 o’clock, and KCLR will have full coverage.

One of the key fixtures sees Graigue Ballycallan take on Thomastown in Callan, where victory could prove crucial in helping them avoid the relegation round.

Reflecting on their campaign so far – which has seen them earn two draws while losing narrowly in other games – Graigue Ballycallan’s Billy Ryan told KCLR Sport that their focus has been on hard work and improvement.

“It’s been crazy but that is why we love it. Its ruthless I heard from a few interviewers, some were deeming us unlucky, and you could say that.”

“We have to take ownership, that we are the ones on the field, ultimately what happens on that field is down to us. We are left with two points and two draws, but we could of won alot of those matches, it was just a lack of composure.”

“It is definitely something we need to fix, if we want to have a big say in this Championship