Carlow County Council has granted a 10-year planning permission for a significant solar energy development set to cover approximately 73 hectares.

The large-scale solar farm will stretch across the townlands of Ballybar, Ballycarney, Ballyloo, Linkardstown, and Tinryland. Once operational, it is expected to generate renewable electricity for up to 40 years.

The approved plans include ground-mounted solar panels, transformer and weather stations, underground cabling, CCTV, and access roads—some of which will cross beneath the M9 motorway.

The project represents a major step in Carlow’s efforts to support Ireland’s green energy targets and reduce carbon emissions.