Green Party reveals its candidate for the 2019 European Parliament elections
The Green Party has announced their candidate for next year’s European Parliament elections for this region.
Waterford senator, Grace O’Sullivan was nominated by Kilkenny councillor Malcolm Noonan and has now been selected by the party.
Councillor Noonan is also on the shortlist of those who’ll replace her should there be any issues.
Speaking to KCLR News, Malcolm says there are four others on that list with him.