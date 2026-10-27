Hallowe’en fun is continuing locally with schools on a midterm break this week.

The curtain’s come down on the 20th Savour Kilkenny Food Festival, which saw the weather’s impact affect a couple of gigs, but many attendees still got to enjoy what was on offer.

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The take-down of the tented village gets underway later.

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Samhain’s programme in Carlow is rolling out until Sunday (details here) while writing workshops, Macnas parade and more are among the offerings in the Kilkenny Toil and Trouble Festival (that’s here).

Added to those, there are pumpkin patches to potter about, spooky stories to tell and of course trick-or-treating to enjoy on the main event, Saturday.

Care is being advised however as many local communities report fireworks already in force, many of them seemingly being let off by unsupervised young people.