A hammer and blood was found at the scene of an early morning incident at a Kilkenny city estate.

At about 2:30am yesterday, a homeowner in Millennium Court was woken by the sound of glass breaking outside.

He spotted a man dressed in black with his face covered to his nose smashing windows of a car who fled when yelled at.

Sgt John Duffy told KCLR News; “We did get a little bit of evidence at the scene, I suppose, we’d a hammer and some blood found at the scene so we would hope to get a very positive outcome on this”.

He adds; “As with any of these things we would look at if there was anybody in the area that may be able to give us any information, that would have seen somebody coming or going in the area, anyone that would have any CCTV on their house or their doorbell to contact us”.

The city station can be contacted by ‘phone to 056 777 5000.