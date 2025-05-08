A hammer may have been among items used in an alleged assault locally.

Gardaí are investigating an incident at Willow Park on the Tullow Road which happened after 10:30pm on Saturday night.

Three people were taken to St Luke’s General Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Garda Brian Wilkinson has told KCLR News it was; “Quite a serious incident and it is believed that weapons, possibly a hammer, was used during the course of this incident and we are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, again which occurred at 10:30, to get in touch with gardaí in Carlow Garda Station”.

You can call the team there on 059 913 6620.