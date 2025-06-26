Five-time All-Ireland winner with Limerick, Graeme Mulcahy, says he’s been keeping a close eye on Kilkenny—and he likes what he sees.

The Cats are gearing up for a high-stakes clash against Tipperary in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final, set for Sunday week. The game will be broadcast live on KCLR with thanks to Laharts Garage, Waterford Road, Kilkenny.

Speaking at the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Final preview event yesterday, Mulcahy praised Kilkenny’s attacking threat and singled out a number of players who have impressed him this season.

“If they can get the likes of Eoin Cody, I think he will be massive,” said Mulcahy. “I have been very impressed with some of their players. Particularly Billy Ryan—he has brought his game to a whole new level. He has super skill and super speed. He’s probably been Kilkenny’s best player this year, along with Mossy Keoghan.”

Mulcahy believes that if Cody returns to full fitness and is paired with Ryan, Keoghan, and the experienced TJ Reid, Kilkenny’s forward line will be a serious threat.

“If you can get Eoin Cody back with those two and TJ Reid, you would have a scary six upfront,” he added.

With anticipation building ahead of the semi-finals, fans can stay up to date with all the latest analysis and build-up on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, available now wherever you get your podcasts.