In Hurling news, the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Relegation Final between Graigue Ballycallan and Lisdowney has been fixed for Freshford next Saturday. Throw-in is at 12 o’clock and the game will be live on KCLR Plus.

Meanwhile, Shamrocks Ballyhale continue their preparations for a mouthwatering semi-final clash with Dicksboro on Sunday week at UPMC Nowlan Park.

The defending champions booked their spot in the last four with a 1-22 to 0-16 victory over Thomastown last Sunday, a game in which Niall Shortall scored the only goal.

Speaking afterwards, Shortall praised the influence of the club’s management team of Henry Shefflin and David Herity.

“He does everything 100% – anything he’s doing is on the button. Yes, all the puck-outs, you know, they’re him. And he’s just working so well on the tactics, so we’re so glad to have him.

And sure, Henry’s just Henry’s, you know, he’s so good at dealing with the players, keeping lads 100%, doing it for the right reasons. This year he just wanted to get back to winning games and giving everything 100%, just supporting the man beside you. And I think that showed today.”

