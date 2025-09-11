Shamrocks Ballyhale forward Eoin Cody says it’s a huge boost to have Adrian Mullen back in action.

Mullen made his return from injury off the bench in last weekend’s league win over Dicksboro, and he’ll be pushing for a role in the first round of the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship when Shamrocks face Erin’s Own this Saturday at 4pm in St John’s Park. That game is live and exclusive on KCLR.

Speaking to the KCLR Hurling Podcast, Cody explained the impact Mullen made straight away.

“Obviously he’s been very unlucky with the injury. We haven’t seen him with the club yet. Just to come on there today, especially in the second half, things had not been going too good, and then you have a boost like bringing on Adrian on. Straight away – big hits, big scores, just drives the whole thing on and yeah, he really drove us on there to finish the game.”

You can hear more from Eoin Cody on the KCLR Hurling Podcast post-match edition, while the analysis edition features Mickey Walsh and Eddie Scally, all thanks to Morrissey Motors Peugeot Kilkenny.