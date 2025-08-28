Mixing both hurling and soccer, former Barrow Rangers and New Oak player John Martin will be part of the Shelbourne squad that takes on Linfield tonight in the Europa Conference League play-off round second leg.

Shels carry a 3-1 lead from the first leg into Windsor Park, knowing a draw – or even a defeat by less than two goals – would be enough to see them qualify for the group stages of the competition. Their chances have also been boosted by the return to fitness of forward Sean Boyd.

At last night’s Kilkenny hurling championship launch, Martin’s former Barrow Rangers teammate Mark Drennan recalled what he was like with a stick in his hand before soccer took over:

“He hurled with us until under-16, he was a good hurler and his brother Paul as well. John would have played midfield, Paul was in the forwards. He was a good hurler, but he is after moving further afield now – and fair play to him!”

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers are also hoping to secure a place in the league phase of the competition as they defend a 2-1 advantage against Portugal’s Santa Clara at Tallaght Stadium.