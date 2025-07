We’ve all the post match reaction from last week’s top of the table clash in Division 1 of the O35’s League as Bagenalstown edged past Hanover, and as they prepare to head to the US to play soccer in college, two of the Carlow League’s brightest young stars join Harry for a chat; Jayden Kelly of St. Fiacc’s and Aaron Cunnigham-Burke of Hanover Harps chat ahead of their departures over the next few weeks.

