The appointment of Henry Shefflin as Kilkenny U20 hurling manager is a significant development in itself—but the strength of his newly assembled backroom team makes the announcement all the more eye-catching.

Shefflin, the Ballyhale Shamrocks legend and one of the greatest to ever wear the black and amber, will now lead Kilkenny’s next generation. Among his selectors is fellow Kilkenny great Brian Hogan of O’Loughlin Gaels, who famously captained the county to All-Ireland glory in 2011 and has guided O’Loughlins to county and provincial club titles.

The full management team ratified by Kilkenny GAA is as follows:

Brian Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels) – Coach/Selector

Sean Kelly (St Martin’s) – Head Coach

Richie O’Neill (Graigue Ballycallan) – Coach/Selector

James Gittens (Dicksboro) – Coach/Selector

Nathan Culleton (James Stephens) – Strength & Conditioning Coach

Stephen Murphy (O’Loughlin Gaels) – Goalkeeping Coach

Fergal Brennan (O’Loughlin Gaels) – Performance Analyst

In a short but significant statement, the Kilkenny County Board confirmed the appointments and wished Shefflin and his team “the very best of luck for the season ahead,” while adding that no further comment would be issued.

Shefflin takes over from Mark Dowling, who stepped aside in July after a three-year tenure that ended with Kilkenny’s defeat to Tipperary in the All-Ireland final.

For Kilkenny fans, the announcement signals not only the beginning of a new chapter for the U20s but also the continuation of Shefflin’s growing management journey—one that now carries the weight of great expectations.