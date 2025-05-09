Higher Civil and Public Servants Union delegates are gathering in Laois for their annual conference.

Home working, the use of AI and the power of union membership are among the topics for debate with discussions due on a range of issues of concern to the 4,000 managers across 50 branches of the sector.

General Secretary of the AHCPS General Secretary Ciaran Rohan says “We have some motions around Carers Leave and the disparity in terms of the number of hours that can be worked before you can qualify for Carers Leave, they are sensible suggestions that we make, they’d be the kind of motions that would require just a little bit of tweaking of the regulations just to allow it so people are automatically excluded if they work over a certain numbers of hours a week and that impacts on our members”.