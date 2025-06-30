Kilkenny are gearing up for their All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final against Tipperary next Sunday in Croke Park, with the match set to be broadcast live on KCLR thanks to Laharts Garage on the Waterford Road, Kilkenny.

Former Kilkenny star Tommy Walsh shared his thoughts on the showdown when he joined the KCLR Hurling Podcast this week.

“I’m hoping Kilkenny will win it. So I think we’re in a good position,” Walsh said. “We’ve got backs with a dynamic midfield. Two lads are having the year of their lives—Cian Kenny and Jordan Molloy. I’ve seen Jordan since he was a youngster and I’m delighted to see him doing so well now.

And then forwards—we have forwards that can hurt you. So we’re hoping that maybe for this young Tipperary team, it’s a year too early, that maybe next year or the year after they can have the glory. And hopefully this year might be Kilkenny’s year.”

Kilkenny fans will be hoping that the experienced heads in defence and the form of key players like Kenny and Molloy can tip the balance against a developing Tipperary side.

You can hear more insights from Tommy Walsh, Richie Power, Graeme Mulcahy and others on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, available now on your favourite podcast platforms.