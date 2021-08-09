Hospital overcrowding at highest level since start of Covid-19 pandemic says INMO, but Carlow Kilkenny’s general facility records one of its lower figures

Hospital overcrowding has hit its highest level since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, according to the INMO.

The union for Irish Nurses and Midwives says 381 people were waiting on trolleys this morning.

Both Cork and Limerick university hospitals had in excess of 40 patients waiting, but St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny had seven such registered, four in the local emergency department with three on other wards.

There are now 217 patients with Coronavirus receiving care in hospitals across the country, with 31 of those in Intensive Care Unit.

INMO General Secretary Phil ní Sheaghdha says nurses are being put under extreme pressure due to the virus and overcrowding, noting “They have been working in these very uncomfortable environments now for just over 18 months wearing restrictive PPE and now their environments themselves are in question and we want the HSE to confirm to us that they will undertake independent evaluation in how safe these workplaces are because it is the opinion of our members that they are becoming increasingly, increasingly unsafe”.