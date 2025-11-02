ADVERTISEMENT

People with chronic illnesses, health care workers, pregnant women and those aged over sixty are being advised to get the free flu vaccination.

Children and young people from the age of two to 17 are also entitled to the jab.

As the flu season kicks in, the HSE is advising people to visit their local GP or pharmacy.

Their vaccination teams will also provide it to those living in residential care facilities, including nursing homes as well as to housebound patients while healthcare worker vaccination clinics will take place in many workplaces across the country.

They say “Flu and COVID-19 are serious illnesses. They can lead to severe complications, hospitalisations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and deaths. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and those around you.”

Last winter, almost 6,500 people were hospitalised with flu. Over 2,000 people were hospitalised with COVID-19. We know that vaccination offers the best possible protection against serious illness and hospitalisations.

Dr Louise Marron, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, HSE National Immunisation Office, says; “As we enter the winter season, I encourage everyone who is eligible for the flu and COVID-19 vaccines to get vaccinated. Vaccination is the most effective way to protect yourself, your family and your community in the months ahead. For more information, please speak to your GP or Pharmacist or visit hse.ie.”

“This winter, flu and COVID-19 are expected to circulate. It is very important that all those who are in recommended groups get their free flu and COVID-19 vaccines.”

To see which vaccines are recommended for you, you can: