HSE working with Google to fix phone issues reported by Covid Tracker App users

The HSE says it’s working with Google to identify and fix phone battery issues some people using the COVID Tracker app are reporting.

Recent days have seen number of social media users across Carlow and Kilkenny reporting their Android phone batteries are being drained in a matter of hours while the contact tracing app is running.

Responding to affected users, the HSE says it’s now working with Google and developers to identify and fix the issue.

The executive said as a temporary fix, a number of users have recommended deleting the app and clearing the cache in Google Play before reinstalling.