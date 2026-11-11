Over 20,000 vehicles have been clamped at hospitals, healthcare facilities and on surrounding streets over a three-year period.

They’re among over 175,000 vehicles clamped by the private operator APCOA between 2023 and last year.

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Our Chief Reporter Barry Whyte’s been researching the topic and breaking down the figures for across the country – almost 12,000 vehicles at healthcare facilities between 2023 and 2025 were clamped, including nearly 6,900 at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Separately, almost 10,000 vehicles were clamped on streets surrounding Dublin hospitals by Dublin Street Parking Services.

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The HSE says parking controls help maintain access to healthcare services, but clamping won’t be included in its national review of hospital parking charges.

Locally, the number clamped in county Carlow more than doubled in the space of two years from 111 in 2023 to 223 last year while in Kilkenny the increase was greater in the same time frame – from 112 vehicles to 625.

Stay tuned for more.