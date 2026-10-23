Ballyhale Shamrocks and Tullaroan meet in the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship Final on Sunday afternoon, with throw-in at 1.45pm in UPMC Nowlan Park.
Join us on the full KCLR frequency for live commentary as the two sides go head-to-head for the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship title.
Coverage with thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling Ltd
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.