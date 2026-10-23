Ballyhale Shamrocks and Tullaroan meet in the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship Final on Sunday afternoon, with throw-in at 1.45pm in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Join us on the full KCLR frequency for live commentary as the two sides go head-to-head for the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship title.

Coverage with thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling Ltd

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Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.

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