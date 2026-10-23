Camross and Mount Leinster Rangers meet in the first round of the AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Championship on Saturday afternoon, with throw-in at 2pm in Camross.

Join us live on KCLR Plus for commentary as Mount Leinster Rangers begin their Leinster campaign against Camross.

Coverage with thanks to Dan Morrissey and Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and super fine ground limestone.

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.

ADVERTISEMENT