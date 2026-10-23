Camross and Mount Leinster Rangers meet in the first round of the AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Championship on Saturday afternoon, with throw-in at 2pm in Camross.
Join us live on KCLR Plus for commentary as Mount Leinster Rangers begin their Leinster campaign against Camross.
Coverage with thanks to Dan Morrissey and Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and super fine ground limestone.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.