Carlow Town take on Dublin side St Oliver Plunkett’s in the AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship quarter-final on Saturday, November 7th, with throw-in at 2.30pm at Netwatch Cullen Park.
Join us live on KCLR Plus for commentary as Carlow Town look to secure a place in the semi-finals.
Coverage with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and super fine ground limestone.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.