Carlow Town take on Dublin side St Oliver Plunkett’s in the AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship quarter-final on Saturday, November 7th, with throw-in at 2.30pm at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Join us live on KCLR Plus for commentary as Carlow Town look to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Coverage with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and super fine ground limestone.

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Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.

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