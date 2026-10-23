Graiguenamanagh and Conahy Shamrocks meet in the JJ Kavanagh Kilkenny Junior Hurling Championship Final on Saturday afternoon, with throw-in at 3pm in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Join us on the full KCLR frequency for live commentary as the two sides battle it out for the Kilkenny Junior Hurling Championship title.

Coverage with thanks to Kissanes Pharmacy, supporting local sports teams and the community for over 100 years.

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Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.

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