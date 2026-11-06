Mount Leinster Rangers take on Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes in the AIB Leinster Senior Club Hurling Championship quarter-final on Sunday, November 8th, with throw-in at 2.30pm at Netwatch Cullen Park.
Join us on the Carlow frequency for live commentary as Mount Leinster Rangers look to book their place in the semi-finals.
Coverage with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and super fine ground limestone.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.