

Mount Leinster Rangers take on Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes in the AIB Leinster Senior Club Hurling Championship quarter-final on Sunday, November 8th, with throw-in at 2.30pm at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Join us on the Carlow frequency for live commentary as Mount Leinster Rangers look to book their place in the semi-finals.

Coverage with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and super fine ground limestone.

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.

ADVERTISEMENT