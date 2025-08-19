As Hurricane Erin heads towards America’s east coast it’s looking increasingly likely that it’ll not impact Carlow and Kilkenny.

It won’t make direct landfall stateside, but island communities off the coast of North Carolina are braced for large waves, flooding, and dangerous coastal currents.

The year’s first Atlantic hurricane has continued to weaken since the weekend, but some remnants could still impact Irish weather by the weekend, or early next week.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather is monitoring its progress and says; “With Hurricane Erin it’s really going to be about what track she ends up taking as she moves away from the US and back into the Atlantic, at present it looks likely in about a week’s time it’ll start influencing Irish weather, it may be that the remnants of it will come nearer to Ireland but really at that stage the Hurricane will have lost its strength and we may end up with a little bit of wind and possibly some rain”.