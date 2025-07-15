KCLR Hurling Podcast host Micky Walsh says the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship format is not helping Kilkenny prepare for the biggest games of the season.

The Cats claimed their sixth Leinster title in a row this year but fell short against Tipperary in the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

Speaking on the latest episode of the KCLR Hurling Podcast, Walsh explained why he believes the provincial campaign is not providing the kind of test Kilkenny need.

“I really feel this is important and I know I’ll be ate out the door for it, but I’m standing over it. I don’t think Leinster is doing Kilkenny any favours. The reason I say that is and I’m being very respectful to everybody involved. We saw what could have happened against Tipperary, could have happened in other matches as well with the goals, right? So that’s fine. But at the end of the day, in that last 10 minutes is the fact that you’re not being put to the pin of your collar, really, is that a factor?”

You can hear the full conversation on the latest KCLR Hurling Podcast, available now.

