James Stephens manager Eoin Larkin says he’s relishing life on the sideline, even if matchdays leave him with the nerves jangling.

The Village booked their spot in the Kilkenny Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-finals at the weekend, where they’ll face Young Irelands on Sunday, October 5th. That game will be live on KCLR.

Speaking after their quarter-final win, Larkin admitted the transition from player to manager has been rewarding:

“I enjoy everything bar matchday because my stomach and my heart tend to be in my mouth! But look, yeah, I really am enjoying it. It’s easy with those guys because you know every day they are going to give their all — and that’s all you can ask.”

Asked if he was the same as a player, Larkin said it was different once he crossed the white line:

“Yeah, well when I got to the match situation I was grand because I had to forget about all that and just concentrate on playing. But I love hurling, I love being involved, and firstly the legs don’t take me to playing anymore so this is the next best thing.”

