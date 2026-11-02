TJ Reid’s retirement from inter-county hurling has brought the curtain down on one of the most remarkable careers in Kilkenny hurling history.

The announcement came just days after Reid helped Shamrocks Ballyhale secure their 22nd Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship title, further cementing the club’s position as the county’s most successful side.

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Attention now turns to the provincial championship, where Ballyhale will look to carry their domestic success into Leinster. However, Reid’s decision to step away from inter-county hurling means Kilkenny will also have to prepare for life without one of their most influential players.

Reid made his senior debut for Kilkenny in 2007 and went on to win seven All-Ireland titles, 14 Leinster championships and five National Leagues. He also claimed seven All-Star awards and was named Hurler of the Year in 2015.

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He finishes his inter-county career as the leading scorer in senior hurling championship history, leaving behind a legacy built on extraordinary consistency, longevity and an ability to deliver on the biggest occasions.

For new Kilkenny manager Henry Shefflin, Reid’s retirement represents the loss of a player whose experience and scoring ability have been central to the county’s success for almost two decades.

KCLR spent the weekend speaking to Reid’s former teammates, friends and those who have witnessed his impact on the game. Former club and county teammate Michael Fennelly admitted he had not anticipated the announcement, believing Reid might continue into 2027.

“It’s a bit of a surprise. The county final just finished last Sunday. I wasn’t expecting that news. I thought myself he would be staying on for 2027.

“Everyone has their time when it’s done at some stage, but I wasn’t expecting it for this year.”