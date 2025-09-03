The Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate League wraps up this Sunday, with all games throwing in at 1.30.

Young Irelands still have a chance of making the top two if they can overcome Carrickshock at St Johns Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking back at last year’s county final defeat to Lisdowney, Gowran’s Paddy Langton told KCLR Sport that the team has been determined to push on and learn from the disappointment.

“We looked back on the last year when we just felt like we had to work harder again and again and again. I felt like last year Lisdowney bossed us in the final. I feel like if we go out to boss a team we have a better chance of winning. This year we played many challenge matches, we’ve tried new things and we’ve a few new lads, new faces, new young lads and they’re all ready to go, so hopefully now this year we have a better chance again.”