If you go down the Ring Road today, you’re sure of a big surprise.

You may not find yourself at a teddy bear picnic but there’s something striking along the popular Kilkenny walking stretch.

Between the Waterford and Bohernatounish road roundabouts you’ll see two stuffed toy animals attached to a special message from Pieta House.

A spokesperson for that organisation’s told KCLR News “This initiative is something that individuals across Ireland have taken on themselves, the people involved share Pieta’s number as they hope it might help someone in need”.