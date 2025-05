Local IFA representatives have slammed the call from the Irish Road Haulage Association to ban tractors from motorways.

The agri vehicles are allowed on such stretches once certain stipulations are met but yesterday the IRHA said the rules aren’t always followed, often posing a risk to other road users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Irish Farming Association County Chairs for Kilkenny Brendan Hickey and Carlow, Michael Purcell, have been reacting to the plea for KCLR News;