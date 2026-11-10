IFA Kilkenny Chairman Brendan Hickey wants to discuss the current Irish EU presidency in relation to the MFF (Multiannual Financial Framework) and subsequently the CAP budget within it. he will highlight the key asks and figures related to Co. Kilkenny on the KCLR Daily.

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Under the European Commission plans for the next EU budget covering the period 2028 – 2034, a cut of c. €2.54bn (-24%) is proposed to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) for Ireland.

The European Union budget is also known as the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF). IFA is leading a campaign to increase this proposed allocation for the CAP budget under the MFF to protect Irish farmers, food security, the environment and rural communities. The Irish Government holds the Presidency of the Council of the EU from 1 July 2026 until 31 December 2026. This gives our Taoiseach and Minister for Agriculture a central role in EU policy formulation including decisions around the MFF and the CAP during this period.