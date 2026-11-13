While Carlow County Council’s Environment Office is making huge strides when it comes to waste enforcement, fly-tipping and illegal waste collections remains a sizeable problem throughout the county.

November’s Council meeting was told that so far this year, the local authority’s general operatives have removed 133 tonnes of rubbish, having collected 77 tonnes during 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to KCLR News’s Dermot Keyes, Councillor Daniel Pender (FF) acknowledged the work of the Council’s outdoor staff and called on those responsible for illegal dumping to spare a thought for the communities they’re dumping in.

For more: Carlow County Council scores highly in EPA assessment