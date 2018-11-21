In Kilkenny City & looking to help set up a Community First Responder Group?

Plans to set up a Community First Responder group in Kilkenny City take a step closer later.

A demonstration & information evening takes place at St Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall with assistance from the Order of Malta.

About 10,000 people die each year from cardiovascular disease and accounts for 36% of deaths in this country making it the most common cause.

Aim of the first responders is to have trained volunteers close at hand to help until emergency medical service personnel arrive.

Those interested in joining are welcome to attend from 8pm.